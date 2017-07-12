King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.