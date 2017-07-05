Witnesses sought following fail-to-remain in King

July 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking a possible witnesses and a suspect following a fail-to-remain collision involving a stolen dump truck that took place in King Township.
On Thursday, June 29 at approximately 8:20 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Jane Street and Lloydtown Aurora Road for a collision involving a grey Toyota Corolla and a dump truck. When officers arrived on scene they could not locate the driver of the dump truck which was later determined to have been stolen. The driver and passenger of the Toyota where transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking any witnesses who may have observed the collision or saw the driver fleeing the area or anyone with dashcam footage that have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
