King City’s Formenton drafted by Senators

July 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

King City’s Alex Formenton (pictured with the Aurora Tigers) was taken by the Ottawa Senators in the NHL’s annual entry draft last week.

 

By Jake Courtepatte

 

Alex Formenton is headed to the nation’s capital.
The left-winger from King City did not have to wait long to hear his name called on the second day of the NHL’s annual entry draft, when the Ottawa Senators announced him as their second round pick, 47th overall.
Alongside family and friends, Formenton realized a life dream when he took the stage to pull on the Senators jersey in Chicago.
“I can’t put words to it,” said Formenton. “You work all your life towards it, and to finally pull on the jersey is mind-blowing.”
A product of the Mississauga Rebels AAA program, Formenton spent one season with the OJHL’s Aurora Tigers before hitting a major growth spurt, gaining the interest of major junior hockey clubs in last year’s off-season.
“I kind of just put it in the back of my mind,” said Formenton. “I know there’s everything with social media, but I kind of just try to focus on the ice and having fun and playing my best. You’ve got to try to not let it weigh on you ad go out there and have fun.”
A self-described “underdog” coming into the 2016-17 season, Formenton ranked low on pre-season draft ratings, but quickly rose up the rankings thanks to a breakout season in his first year with the OHL’s London Knights.
Notching 34 points in 65 games with the Knights landed Formenton’s projection in the middle of the second round.
“Obviously it gives you a little bit of confidence, knowing that you’re just as good as the guys you’re playing against. It definitely gives you peace of mind on the ice.”
Hailing from the area, Formenton said he is well aware of the rivalry between the Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling it “interesting” to put on the red, black, and white.
“Just growing up in Toronto, obviously the Leafs are what everyone is talking about, but I like both Ontario teams.”
Though not the most naturally-gifted goal scorer in the draft, scouts were mostly unanimous in praising Formenton’s elite speed as one of the fastest draftees available.
“I like to use my speed a lot on the ice; it’s probably my biggest asset.”
Not turning 18 until September, Formenton said he believes one more year with the Knights will be beneficial before making the jump to the NHL.

 

         

Community News

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride. The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Letters to the Editor

