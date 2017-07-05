King City’s Formenton drafted by Senators

July 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
King City’s Alex Formenton (pictured with the Aurora Tigers) was taken by the Ottawa Senators in the NHL’s annual entry draft last week.
By Jake Courtepatte
Alex Formenton is headed to the nation’s capital.
The left-winger from King City did not have to wait long to hear his name called on the second day of the NHL’s annual entry draft, when the Ottawa Senators announced him as their second round pick, 47th overall.
Alongside family and friends, Formenton realized a life dream when he took the stage to pull on the Senators jersey in Chicago.
“I can’t put words to it,” said Formenton. “You work all your life towards it, and to finally pull on the jersey is mind-blowing.”
A product of the Mississauga Rebels AAA program, Formenton spent one season with the OJHL’s Aurora Tigers before hitting a major growth spurt, gaining the interest of major junior hockey clubs in last year’s off-season.
“I kind of just put it in the back of my mind,” said Formenton. “I know there’s everything with social media, but I kind of just try to focus on the ice and having fun and playing my best. You’ve got to try to not let it weigh on you ad go out there and have fun.”
A self-described “underdog” coming into the 2016-17 season, Formenton ranked low on pre-season draft ratings, but quickly rose up the rankings thanks to a breakout season in his first year with the OHL’s London Knights.
Notching 34 points in 65 games with the Knights landed Formenton’s projection in the middle of the second round.
“Obviously it gives you a little bit of confidence, knowing that you’re just as good as the guys you’re playing against. It definitely gives you peace of mind on the ice.”
Hailing from the area, Formenton said he is well aware of the rivalry between the Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling it “interesting” to put on the red, black, and white.
“Just growing up in Toronto, obviously the Leafs are what everyone is talking about, but I like both Ontario teams.”
Though not the most naturally-gifted goal scorer in the draft, scouts were mostly unanimous in praising Formenton’s elite speed as one of the fastest draftees available.
“I like to use my speed a lot on the ice; it’s probably my biggest asset.”
Not turning 18 until September, Formenton said he believes one more year with the Knights will be beneficial before making the jump to the NHL.
You must be logged in to post a comment.