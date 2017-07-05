General News

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

July 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian.
Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.
“Voyageur” seemed fitting for this unique piece of Canadiana.
She went out to Winnipeg and “unveiled” it during Festival des Voyageurs.
“It was a very special moment,” she said.
Beharriell said she’s fortunate to have a personal connection to the guitar. This wondrous “musical quilt” is the product of the imagination and sheer determination of former broadcaster Jowi Taylor from Toronto. In 1995, the night before the Quebec referendum, he conceived the idea of a guitar in which each part would be derived from some aspect of Canadian history, geography or culture.
Voyageur, the Six String Nation guitar, is constructed from 64 pieces of Canadian history. For example, the back and sides are from the Grey Nuns’ convent in Winnipeg, once a classroom to Louis Riel. The tone bar is from Pierre Trudeau’s canoe paddle, and the top face is the sacred Golden Spruce of Haida Gwaii. A detail on the pick guard is from Paul Henderson’s hockey stick from the 1972 Canada/Russia Summit Series, and the ninth fret is decorated with gold from Maurice Richard’s 1955-56 Stanley Cup ring. Nancy Green’s ski, Wayne Gretzky’s stick, First Nations and Inuit artifacts, mammoth ivory and even a wooden nickel from the Maid of the Mist, all contribute to this remarkable instrument.
The strap includes insignias from the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, and even pieces from the original costumes of the three Trailer Park Boys. The case is cushioned with a piece of Don Cherry’s pants, Pierre Burton’s bow tie, a doily from Stephen Leacock’s living room, Chris Hadfield’s International Space Station patch, material from the set of Stuart McLean’s “The Vinyl Café” and a piece of Karen Kain’s ballet costume.
Jowi has taken the guitar to festivals, conferences, schools and community events, from sea to sea to sea across the country. Thousands of Canadians have celebrated what it means to be Canadian, either through music or the very act of engaging with this object that is at once artifact and living instrument.
The Six String Nation guitar allows them to hold history in their hands and add a little harmony of their own.
For more information go to: http://www.sixstringnation.com/

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride. The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open