Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

July 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride.
Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt.
The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.
Staff unveiled the shirts at a company BBQ held last week.
“As a local Canadian born company it is important to us to show our Canadian pride. Not only do we raise our flag every working day and take it down at the end of the day all year long. We also have the Maple Leaf in our logo,” according to a company spokesperson.
Priestly Demolition was established in 1993. The company was formed from Vic Priestly Contracting, which has been around for 40 years.
In 2016, they were honnoured with the prestigious World Demolition Award, beating out several other countries.
For more, visit the website www.priestly.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.