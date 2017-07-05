King City and Schomberg have new zoning bylaws

July 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Long-awaited planning documents have now been approved for both King City and Schomberg.
King councillors approved the new zoning bylaw for the villages at the June 26 council meeting.
Councillors were pleased to see this come to fruition. Consultant Bobby Gauthier, from consulting planners MMM Group, noted there have been many revisions to the zoning bylaw and they were driven by key issues – core area zoning, the character of established neighbourhoods, and a special policy area around the King City GO station lands.
He said there are many site specific zoning ryles, tailor made to each community. Everything is aimed at reflecting the character of each community.
This was the culmination of the second phase of the comprehsneisve zongin bylaw review. The first phase was the adoption of Nobleton’s bylaw.
Planning staff noted the ZBL for both King City and Schomberg benefitted rom an “engaged community” who participated in the process. All input, from the public and commenting agencies, has been taken into consideration.
In Schomberg, the core area zone has been altered to reflect the Community Plan. Lands that were previously proposed as core area are now zoned R1D.
Minor adjustments have been made regarding driveways and there are ew provisions for wellhead protection areas. Minimum lot area is now addressed in the R1 zone. Three Township-owned parcels at the soutwest corner of Kingslynn and Patton, are now zoned single detached residential.
In King City, the core area aligns with the Community Plan.
Staff noted that extending and including additional properties in the core area is the not appropriate for the bylaw review. Rather, it will be part of the onging Official Plan review.
Staff pointed out there are inconsistencies betwen the King City and Schomberg bylaw, with Nobleton’s.
“In light of the ongoing Official Plan review, consideration of a future consolidated urban area zoning bylaw as part of the zoning bylaw update required to implement the new Official Plan may be the most efficient use of Township resources. Future updats in this regard can be assessed once the proposed zoning bylaw for the Schomberg and King City urban areas is in effect, and is being implemented alongside the Nobleton Zoning Bylaw.”
The final zoning bylaw implements the community plans; includes the Oak Ridges Moraine conformity exercise; considers the ongoing OP review; is upated to address the contemporary zoning matters and recognizes the character of mature residential neighbourhoods.
Key changes in the new bylaws include facilitating appropriate core area development; conserving the character of the vilages; ensuring the conservation of natural heritage; minimize flooding.
“Overall, the King City and Schomberg ZBL Review has provided the opportunity to implement existing diretion from the King City and Schomberg Community Plans, and modernize the zoning, with the benefit of simplifying and streamlining future zoning conformity exercises,” staff reported.
