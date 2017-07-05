Headline News

Historic take-off for Global Odyssey

July 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

 

As Canadians gathered to celebrate a milestone national birthday, history was in the making for King Township.
The crew of C150 Global Odyssey, led by Kingscross resident Steven Dengler, took off from National Helicopters bright and early Saturday morning. Dozens of supporters, sponsors and King residents gathered to witness the start of this historic adventure – a first in Canadian aviation.
It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by any light aircraft.
Among those on hand to wish the crew godspeed were King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Councillor Cleve Mortelliti, MP Deb Schulte and members of both Caledon and King fire and emergency services.
The crew, comprised of Bob and Steven Dengler, and helicopter ace Rob “Dugal” MacDuff, are flying the Bell 429 helicopter over 39,000 kilometres in just over one month. From Bolton, they travelled to Ottawa to join in Canada Day celebrations.
They are now zigzagging the globe, and will visit more than 100 airports in 14 countries. Dave Williams, astronaut and CEO of Southlake Hospital, joined them on their first leg. He reminded the crowd about the importance of dreams, noting he was 13 in 1967 during Canada’s centennial, and he hoped to become an astronaut. He’s made two flights into space and joined C150GO.
Steven Dengler noted the odyssey is a team effort and he’s grateful to all of the sponsors. The trip has cultural and historic significance and the crew is live-streaming images from across this great nation of ours. They are bringing Canada to the world
150GO is a registered Canadian not-for-profit organization, supporting both the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation and True Patriot Love Foundation. For more, or to follow the crew, visit www.c150go.ca

         

Letters to the Editor

