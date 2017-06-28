Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

June 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride.
The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.
Karl Kohnen said they feel somewhat violated, and never expected this to happen.
Karl’s father planted the sesquicentennial flower bed just weeks after knee replacement.
The flowers were planted roughly two weeks ago and are valued between $800 to $1,000. Every year they see plants missing from the front bed, but this is the worst yet.
It’s not about the money, he said, but the disrespect shown toward our country “and what we tried to do.”
Their business, and patriotic effort, is all about community and inclusion and now one person has ruined it.
Mr. Kohnen said they didn’t contact police, believing that it would cost taxpayers more to send out an officer and do the paperwork.
He hopes to get the word out, and perhaps the culprit will be shamed into coming forward. Karl also pointed out that if you recently received 43 new Canna Lillies, chances are they’re the beautiful stock grown by Black Forest.
“It hurts when someone steals from you, and stealing is not a Canadian value.”
If you have any information on the theft, contact Black Forest at 905-727-4349.
