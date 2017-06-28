Headline News

Heavy downpour causes widespread flooding

June 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

The recent heavy rains have created some headaches for Township staff and King homeowners.
The downpour last Thursday night and Friday morning saw roughly 89 millimetres of rain, as measured at a King public works yard.
A section of the 8th Concession, north of Aurora Road, was under water. Crops were impacted in the Holland Marsh.
Some Schomberg residents reported flooding, and several roads were closed in nearby New Tecumseth Friday morning.
King crews – water, roads and fire department – were on hand to assist where they could. Councillors praised staff for going above and beyond to help out.
According to Peter Alm, water resource engineer with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, the location with the highest rainfall was their rain gauge at Mono, with a total rainfall amount for the month of June of about 180 mm so far and approximately 114 mm of this amount on Thursday-Friday last week.
Historically, the GTA averages just over 80 millimetres of rain for the entire month of June.

         

Community News

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride. The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Jessop’s Auto Repairs closes its doors

Sadly, another little piece of Schomberg’s history and heritage has been chipped away. Jessop’s Auto Repairs Ltd, closed its doors on May 31. That closure ends a family tradition of 63 years serving the community of Schomberg and the surrounding area.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Letters to the Editor

