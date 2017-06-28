Heavy downpour causes widespread flooding

June 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The recent heavy rains have created some headaches for Township staff and King homeowners.
The downpour last Thursday night and Friday morning saw roughly 89 millimetres of rain, as measured at a King public works yard.
A section of the 8th Concession, north of Aurora Road, was under water. Crops were impacted in the Holland Marsh.
Some Schomberg residents reported flooding, and several roads were closed in nearby New Tecumseth Friday morning.
King crews – water, roads and fire department – were on hand to assist where they could. Councillors praised staff for going above and beyond to help out.
According to Peter Alm, water resource engineer with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, the location with the highest rainfall was their rain gauge at Mono, with a total rainfall amount for the month of June of about 180 mm so far and approximately 114 mm of this amount on Thursday-Friday last week.
Historically, the GTA averages just over 80 millimetres of rain for the entire month of June.
