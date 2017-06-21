Collision on Highway 9 claims King woman

June 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
A collision on Highway 9 has claimed the life of a King Township woman.
Caledon OPP report that on June 20, at approx. 12:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 9 just west of Highway 50.
The collision involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound and the tractor trailer was travelling westbound on Highway 9. The driver of the passenger vehicle, Caitlyn Marie Dodds, 19, of King City succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing; however, no charges are expected to be laid as a result of the collision.
You must be logged in to post a comment.