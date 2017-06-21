Wake Series kicks off wake season at Spray Lake

June 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
Spray Lake in King hosted the Roots Wake Series last weekend, a premiere wakeboarding and wakeskating event for competitors of all ages and skill levels.
By Jake Courtepatte
Summer has officially arrived at Spray Lake.
The watersport and activity centre on Keele Street in King played host last weekend to the premiere Roots Wake Series tournament, a two-day boat and cable showcase of some of the top wakeboarding and wakeskating talent Ontario has to offer.
Open to all ages, there was a mixed bag of tricks on the rail in the main park on Saturday, with medals going out to winners in 12 different categories.
The Ranch, Spray Lake’s premiere cable wakepark, played host to the wakeskate competition on Sunday.
Opening in late May, Spray Lake has made some upgrades in the off-season including a new wraparound deck at the office, a covered pavilion on the waterfront, as well as new benches and décor.
Aside from special events, the Wake Park is open seven days a week from June through August, 12 to 7 p.m.
More info and pricing can be found at www.theranchwakepark.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment.