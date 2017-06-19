Annual Abby Family Day promises a full slate of activities

June 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A grassroots fundraising in King has grown to become one of the most enjoyable family events of the summer.
The annual We Believe in Abby Family Day will take place Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Park in Schomberg.
Free activities abound. Enjoy the splash pad, bouncy castle or face painting. Get a close-up look at a kangaroo, courtesy of Hands on Exotic, or enjoy the miniature horses from Double M Ranch.
Lisa Pace is offering family photos, with 100% of the proceeds going to SickKids.
King Fire and Emergency Services will have their Safety Trailer, Sparky and a fire truck on hand for the day.
Complimentary massages will be provided by Deelux Mobile Spa. Back and shoulder massage, hand massage, spa gifts for each guest with donations accepted for SickKids.
One of the highlights is the Cardiac Kids BBQ lunch. Proceeds to benefit Cardiac Kids, supported through Maple Lodge Farms.
Kids will enjoy Elsa of York Region, as well as a bubble show and balloon show, courtesy of Kids Party 2 go.
Celebrate with Charlie, Abby and Jack Eveson and enjoy some birthday cake with the Troll mascots.
In lieu of admission, a donation to SickKids would be greatly appreciated. Donation booths will be available on site.
The event began in 2015 to mark Abby Eveson’s birthday. Abby was born with multiple congenital heart defects and the biggest concern is the blood flow out of the heart to become oxygenated by the lungs. Abby has already had several open heart surgeries.
Abby is doing well and this event just grew, as a way to give back to SickKids. Local residents, volunteers and corporate sponsors have come together to make this a truly remarkable annual event.
