General News

Annual Abby Family Day promises a full slate of activities

June 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

 

A grassroots fundraising in King has grown to become one of the most enjoyable family events of the summer.
The annual We Believe in Abby Family Day will take place Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Park in Schomberg.
Free activities abound. Enjoy the splash pad, bouncy castle or face painting. Get a close-up look at a kangaroo, courtesy of Hands on Exotic, or enjoy the miniature horses from Double M Ranch.
Lisa Pace is offering family photos, with 100% of the proceeds going to SickKids.
King Fire and Emergency Services will have their Safety Trailer, Sparky and a fire truck on hand for the day.
Complimentary massages will be provided by Deelux Mobile Spa. Back and shoulder massage, hand massage, spa gifts for each guest with donations accepted for SickKids.
One of the highlights is the Cardiac Kids BBQ lunch. Proceeds to benefit Cardiac Kids, supported through Maple Lodge Farms.
Kids will enjoy Elsa of York Region, as well as a bubble show and balloon show, courtesy of Kids Party 2 go.
Celebrate with Charlie, Abby and Jack Eveson and enjoy some birthday cake with the Troll mascots.
In lieu of admission, a donation to SickKids would be greatly appreciated. Donation booths will be available on site.
The event began in 2015 to mark Abby Eveson’s birthday. Abby was born with multiple congenital heart defects and the biggest concern is the blood flow out of the heart to become oxygenated by the lungs. Abby has already had several open heart surgeries.
Abby is doing well and this event just grew, as a way to give back to SickKids. Local residents, volunteers and corporate sponsors have come together to make this a truly remarkable annual event.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Annual Abby Family Day promises a full slate of activities

A grassroots fundraising in King has grown to become one of the most enjoyable family events of the summer. The annual We Believe in Abby Family Day will take place Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Park in Schomberg.

Get ready for 4th annual Rock ‘n Roll Car Show and Family Fun Day

The “Let’s Rock ‘n Roll MS Away” family fun day is fast approaching and promises to be the best ever. Visitors can spend a fun-filled 1950s-themed afternoon of fun for a very worthy cause.

Jessop’s Auto Repairs closes its doors

Sadly, another little piece of Schomberg’s history and heritage has been chipped away. Jessop’s Auto Repairs Ltd, closed its doors on May 31. That closure ends a family tradition of 63 years serving the community of Schomberg and the surrounding area.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Global Odyssey will be a technological marvel

The crunch is on with only one month remaining before the historic 150 Global Odyssey lifts off. This adventure will set new records in many respects, not the least of which involve technological navigation and communications systems.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open