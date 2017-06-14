Golf tournament working to send kids with disabilities to summer camp

June 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
Close to 70 golfers converged on Kettle Creek Golf Club recently for the annual Friends of We Care Charity Golf Challenge, raising funds to send children with disabilities to summer camp.
By Jake Courtepatte
The sun was shining on the annual Friends of We Care Golf Challenge last Wednesday, a reminder to those involved of who they were there to support.
Another sellout crowd of close to 70 golfers were on hand at Kettle’s Creek Golf Club, Cardinal’s executive course, to raise funds to allow kids with disabilities to experience summer camp through the Easter Seals program.
“Overall it was a great day,” said Tournament Coordinator Brent Morning. “It’s great to see so many people get involved for an event like this.”
The tournament surpassed both its goal of $10,000 and its total from last year, raising around $11,000 in its fourth incarnation.
In total, the event has brought in close to $32,000.
According to Morning, it costs approximately $250 per day to provide special facilities to each child at the Easter Seals camps, and since 1983, Friends of We Care has provided enough for over 78,000 days of camp for kids with disabilities across Canada.
Having been involved with the program for a long time, Morning went to a camp in Collingwood before deciding to contribute himself thanks to the great experience.
“I’ve spent a lot of years working with and being involved in We Care, and it’s good to see it continue to grow,” said Morning.
Fifteen Easter Seals camps are run each year nationwide, with many of the much-needed funds coming from Friends of We Care to “ensure that everyone with a disability can attend camp and has access to the equipment and services they need to make the most of their abilities,” according to the organization’s website.
With four-time Canadian Olympic skier Brian Stemmle once again playing the role of MC, the event also featured a lunch and a silent auction, highlighted by items such as Toronto Maple Leafs tickets.
As for entering the half-decade anniversary of the much anticipated event, Morning said the team plans no major changes, stating that “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“I’m really proud of everyone that contributed,” said Morning. “I’m overwhelmed. In our first year, we started out with 36 golfers, and have grown to have three consecutive sellouts.”
Prospective golfers can expect the event to run in early June again next year.
