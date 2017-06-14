General News

Get ready for 4th annual Rock ‘n Roll Car Show and Family Fun Day

June 14, 2017

By Mark Pavilons

 

 

The “Let’s Rock ‘n Roll MS Away” family fun day is fast approaching and promises to be the best ever.
Visitors can spend a fun-filled 1950s-themed afternoon of fun for a very worthy cause.
The day includes a classic car show, live entertainment, children’s activities and rides, unique food vendors, and much, much more. Last year’s event featured over 300 cars and hosted over 2,000 guests.
The event takes place at the Schomberg Fairgrounds, Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a brief opening ceremony at noon with guests and local politicians. The event is aimed at promoting awareness and raising funds for those living with MS in York Region.
Attractions throughout the fairgrounds include an incredible car show featuring classic, custom, European and street rods, complete with “Best in Show” prizes. Children’s attractions, rides and games are also on tap. Indulge with a slice of pizza from a wood-burning oven, fresh squeezed lemonade, or ice cream straight from the ice cream truck.
Main stage entertainment will include a fabulous ‘50s rock ‘n roll show and Elvis tribute by singer Peter Marino. Organizers are pleased to have “The Italianista” Romina Monaco as MC on the main stage.
Monia Isgro, chair of the event committee, is afflicted with MS and knows first-hand how important it is to raise awareness of this awful disease that strikes both men and women in the primes of their lives.
“The goal of holding this event is to promote awareness and to raise much needed funds to help those living with MS in York Region ….. Last year’s event achieved both! All who attended are now a little more knowledgeable about MS and its effect on those inflicted with the disease.”
From the monies raised, donations were made to the York South MS Chapter – Client support services, assisting those who suffer from MS directly; and Sunnybrook MS Research Clinic, to help to find a cure.
The event would not be possible without the participation and significant contribution of volunteers and generous sponsors. To date this event has raised more than $65,000 for those in need.
Tickets for the event are available at the gate. A donation of only $5 will get you into the event.
For further information, sponsorship opportunities or tickets, contact Grace Isgro at 416-543-1079, gisgro@rogers.com

         

Letters to the Editor

