Headline News

Retooled OPA for MOVE adopted by council

June 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
A local developer had King Township staff and politicians jumping through hoops regarding an Official Plan amendment that affects its new municipal site.
The Township’s zoning bylaw amendment (2016-18) was recently appealed by the Milani Group to the Ontario Municipal Board.
The bylaw was passed by council in August of 2016, to add office uses for public and non-profit purposes as a permitted use. As well, provisions relating to parking, a garbage enclosure and protection buffers were included in the amendment.
Milani questioned whether the zoning bylaw amendment permits development in the environmental buffer areas, identified in the King City Community Plan. They questioned whether the Township followed the requirements of various acts and policies and whether they had all the information they needed to make an informed decision.
The OMB met Feb. 28 through March 1 and delivered their decision April 7. The appeal was allowed in part, and the bylaw amendment was held, pending approval of an OPA to address environmental protection policies with respect to minimum vegetation protection zones.
The Official Plan Amendment was prepared and after the public meeting held two weeks ago, staff made further revisions to the document and placed the revised version on the COW agenda with a recommendation for approval and adoption of the necessary bylaw.
OPA 90 came up at council May 29, but Milani’s lawyer, Steven Ferri of Loopstra Nixon, almost scuttled the proceedings, noting  his client was “furious” at the staff revisions to the OPA regarding a reduction in vegetation protection and the wording over identified disturbed areas on the site. His client wanted sections of the staff recommendations rewritten entirely and replaced with original versions.
He charged that the “ambiguity” of changes to uses on the property could very well lead to Milani appealing the OPA yet again.
During an adjournment of the Committee of the Whole meeting, and over the next hour, Planning director Stephen Kitchen and CAO Susan Plamondon managed to mitigate Ferri’s concerns and arrive at a consensus. The result was a version of the OPA that Ferri could recommend to his client that was also satisfactory to Township staff.
That was followed by a brief in-camera discussion after which council adopted and enacted the further revised Official Plan amendment .
Plamondon said while Ferri is recommending it to his client, it is not a guarantee that Milani will be satisfied and there may be yet another appeal to the OMB.
The property is currently designated as institutional and environmental protection area in the King City Community Plan. The amendment proposes to amend the Plan on a site-specific basis, to provide for the property’s redevelopment. As well, it alters the otherwise  required environmental buffers and minimum vegetation protection zones. Currently, the Plan offers no flexibility in terms of a required 30-metre buffer zone, even for redevelopment projects that respect and improve upon previously disturbed areas
Staff note the current approach is to work within the limit of the disturbance, while causing no new encroachments into the buffer areas. It’s also required that when the site is redeveloped, restoration efforts take place elsewhere on the site to compensate.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Global Odyssey will be a technological marvel

The crunch is on with only one month remaining before the historic 150 Global Odyssey lifts off. This adventure will set new records in many respects, not the least of which involve technological navigation and communications systems.

HAC looking for special heritage properties

Do you experience some excitement whenever you see a certain “heritage” property in King? And then do you say that you are “so glad that it is still there” and that you are “so happy that it is being looked after so well?”

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

CCKT members receive provincial volunteer awards

Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT.ca), a longstanding King Township volunteer group, was recognized in Ontario’s 2017 Provincial Volunteer Service Awards presented in Markham on ...

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open