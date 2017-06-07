Township prepares for Laskay Hall relocation

June 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
It’s been an emotional journey, but King Township is preparing to relocate the historic Laskay Hall.
Councillors approved staff recommendations for the move, which include declaring the current site as surplus land and preparing it for sale.
Staff has been directed to undertake a strategic marketing plan related to the sale of the property at 12840 Weston Road.
The cost of re-location and construction of a new sub-structure is estimated at $300,000. Hopes are the net proceeds from the sale of the existing property will more than cover the relocation costs.
“The re-location provideds King with a facility at a cost and scale appropriate for the needs of King Township,” noted the staff report. “This proposal offers a cost effective solution to meet the needs of King – a small performing arts centre for local, community-based productions.”
The plan is to move the building to the King Heritage and Cultural Centre site on King Road, and place it next to the existing museum and gallery space. To maximize the use of the building, a basement is needed. This would be used as overflow storage for the museum and Arts Society King, and a place to build the required utility services, such as a furnace, duct work, electrical, etc.
All of the user groups and community organizations – ASK, King Township Historical Society, the Community Museum Board, Laskay Hall Board and the Nobleton Children’s Theatre – are all firmly behind the move.
It’s been a bit of a journey to get to this point. Last fall, it was suggested to move the building. Discussions and community meetings followed.
Councillor David Boyd added an amendment to the motion, which involves removing the heritage designation from the building during the actual relocation.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer, a member of the Heritage Advisory Committee, said it’s been a difficult issue to deal with, from a heritage perspective.
