King pushes for lights at Greenside and King Road

May 31, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King councillors voted to install traffic lights at a Nobleton intersection, despite a lack of support from York Region.
Council voted to approve the signals at Greenside Drive and King Road and the Township has offered to up the tab. York Region must give their permission before the project can proceed. York, on several occasions, indicated this particular intersection doesn’t meet the minimum warrants set up by Regional staff.
A regional policy change roughly 18 months ago indicates York won’t consider these projects if they’re not warranted. Word from the Region indicates they may entertain the idea if King is adamant.
King wants to move ahead immediately and they’re asking York for its approval. The Township will fund the costs through its capital budget. The work is estimated to cost $250,000.
Councillor David Boyd said he’s pleased with the move, noting it will be a big plus in assisting pedestrian safety. It will be a big step forward if York gives its blessing.
“We’re optimistic,” Boyd said. “We’re doing what we can to get the lights in.”
Residents and politicians have pushed hard for traffic lights at this intersection, which would offer some traffic relief for the nearby subdivision. It’s been an issue for years and given the increased volume of traffic, it’s become a safety issue.
York Region conducted a study for the lights in 2016, but the numbers failed to generate a need and meet their criteria.
You must be logged in to post a comment.