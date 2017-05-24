General News

HAC looking for special heritage properties

May 24, 2017

By Peter Iaboni
Chair, Heritage
Advisory Committee

 
Do you experience some excitement whenever you see a certain “heritage” property in King? And then do you say that you are “so glad that it is still there” and that you are “so happy that it is being looked after so well?”
The Heritage Advisory Committee wants to celebrate these kinds of properties as these properties are vital to maintaining our unique community character.
Submit your nomination of a heritage building worthy of recognition because it’s evident that the heritage value of the building is so appreciated by its owners.  The owner of the winning property will be awarded a handmade drawing of their building by a local artist.  Award of the framed drawing and the announcement of winner will be made by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at a future council meeting.
Nominations will be accepted beginning May 31. You can submit by email (heritage@king.ca) or by mail (Heritage Planning, King Township, 2075 King Road, King City L7B 1A1. The nomination must include municipal address of the property being nominated; also include you own name and contact information. If feasible, provide a photograph of your nomination. Nominations must be received by Monday, July 3.
This initiative builds off a very successful program conducted by previous heritage Committees prior to 2013. Like the original program the new one is meant to celebrate our cultural heritage and to put a spot light on specific properties which contribute to our unique culture and heritage. Unlike the original program, this new program engages the public in identifying properties of interest. A building may be nominated even though it is neither listed nor designated.
The Heritage Advisory Committee will select will select the winner using their pre-determined criteria. Specifically, HAC will evaluate the nominees for cultural heritage value & interest. And they will consider to what extent a property simply “stands out” because of the creativity used to implement a conservation solution or the evident commitment of time and resources to maintain or improve the building.
Once the winner has been selected a local artist will be asked to produce a drawing; public announcement of winner along with presentation of award will occur in September.

         

Community News

Letters to the Editor

