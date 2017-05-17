AE teams announced for King Minor Hockey

May 17, 2017 · 0 Comments
A greater army will be leading the King Township Rebellion than initially anticipated.
King Township Minor Hockey has announced the addition of four AE teams for the 2017-18 OMHA season, its first after the official unveiling of the new organization last month.
Though talks of AE level teams have been swirling since the inception, the move was only announced last week after an overwhelming level of support and interest was shown at the A-level tryouts.
Only players who have participated in the A tryouts and been released by the team can try out for the AE squads.
Tryouts are set to begin Saturday, June 3, with the schedules posted at www.kingminorhockey.com.
The A-level rosters have already been posted and can be found on the website as well.
