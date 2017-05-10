Sports

CDS Students running for youth mental health

May 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Members of the CDS Runners (L-R): Supporter Michael Jones, Treasurer Tommy Shen, Team Captain Kiyan Heybati, Public Relations exec Magnus Krever, and Supporter Vipul Gupta.

 

By Jake Courtepatte

 
Over a dozen students at the Country Day School are looking to bring both funds and awareness to the problem of mental illness in youth.
Aptly named the CDS Runners, the Grade 11 students are looking for support in their contribution to RBC’s Race for Kids, with a lofty goal of over $4,000.
The idea was conceived by students Magnus Krever, Kiyan Heybati, and Tommy Shen.
Now in its fifth year and taking place mid-September, Race for Kids has raised over $7 million for Sunnybrook Hospital’s Family Navigation project.
Krever, one of the spearheads of the team, said the team decided to get involved when they heard that only one in five children who suffer from mental illness get the special treatment they require, realizing it was “time for a change.”
“Our team is confident that with the help of others, we could have a lasting impact on the lives of our youth,” said Krever. “Every challenge in our society needs a starting line and we would like to aid in progressing to the finish.”
With the event still months away, the team is looking to drum up as much support as possible, whether through participation or donations.
“We have been astonished by the generosity of people in our community and their interest in this cause,” said Krever. “We envision a team composed of 40-plus diverse participants who strongly support the cause. As a small team of 14, we have already been able to raise around $1,200 and look towards raising upwards of $4,000 for this cause.”
With tracks in the five, seven, and 15-kilometer range, Krever said no one on the team is a competitive runner, and they would like to show others that causes like these are “more than just a running event.”
“It is an opportunity for people to work together to raise awareness and funds for a cause which affects as many as two million young people in Canada.”
Those looking to participate in the run can visit the event’s website at www.rbcraceforthekids.ca, while those looking to donate to the CDS team can click the site’s Donate button and search for .”
If interested in aiding the team in another way, send an email to magnus.krever@hotmail.com or kiyan.heybati@gmail.com.

         

Letters to the Editor

