Support Nobleton Walk for Dog Guides

May 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
A famous Nobleton duo are back at it and gearing up for this year’s fundraising walk.
Bev Berger and her dog guide Lotus, aka “the tank,” will once again lead the group of dog walkers for a very important cause.
The annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, sponsored locally by the Nobleton Lions, takes place Sunday, May 28.
The event beings at 9 a.m. with a sign in, and the walk kicks off at 10. It starts at the gazebo in front of the Nobleton Library.
You can help too by either participating in the community walk or by sponsoring Bev and Lotus.
“This might encourage him to pick up his pace a touch!,” Berger joked.
No dog is required to participate. Simply register for the walk either on-line or on the morning of the walk and gather some donations. As always, all funds raised go directly to the training of future dog guides in one of the six dog guide training programs administered by the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.
Lotus is Berger’s fifth dog guide. In September of 1989 Berger’s life changed forever and for the better. Her first dog, Reb became her best friend and set the stage for the future.
“I feel like I’m the club’s mascot,” she said. “They did for me, so I can do for them.”
She added the local club members do so very much behind the scenes helping others and they never seek any credit or recognition.
The growing demand on the six different dog guide programs the Lions offer means more people will be helped, but costs continue to rise. And so it’s time to ring the bells of support for the Lions Foundation.
Costs vary, but hover around $25,000 for each dog, when you consider breeding, foster families, medical services and intensive training. Recipients stay at the Lions’ facility for one month and engage in daily training with their new companions.
Berger wants to ensure there are always funds to keep the programs going and expanding. In recent years, there has been a tremendous desire for service dogs for autistic individuals.
It’s been her crusade, a successful one at that. The witty and well spoken Berger is the perfect spokesperson for the Lions Foundation of Canada’s Dog Guide program, a role she’s helped shape over the decades. Of course, her four-legged companions often steal the show when she speaks to audiences across Canada about the Lions’ commitment, one that dates back almost 100 years.
You can register, sponsor or donate to the cause, or a walker. Visit https://www.walkfordogguides.com. You can also contact Lion Paul Olsen at 416-801-4571, Lion Jim McDonald, jmcdonald2556@rogers.com or Berger herself, at baberger@sympatico.ca (905-859-0855).
For more than 30 years, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides has been a vital national fundraiser in support of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Taking place in more than 240 communities across Canada, the Walk raises funds to provide life-changing Dog Guides to Canadians with physical and medical disabilities at no cost to them.
A family and dog-friendly event that welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides relies on the generous support of volunteers, donors, and partners to meet its goal of giving Canadians a new leash on life.
Providing specially trained dog guides increase the independence, mobility, and safety of their handlers.

         

Letters to the Editor

