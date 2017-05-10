Township hosting information session on broadband

May 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
King is not slowing down on its efforts to speed up the installation of broadband (high-speed) internet infrastructure across the township.
In order to keep up the momentum, King has invited key stakeholders to an information session on Tuesday, May 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dr. William Laceby Community Center and Arena in Nobleton.
Among those invited to attend are both large and small internet service providers (ISPs) and King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte. The event will be moderated by King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“We’ve heard loud and clear from residents and businesses there is not enough high-speed internet service in King,” said Pellegrini. “And even though we’re not ultimately responsible for getting the infrastructure installed, we are doing everything in our power to work with ISPs and other levels of government to make it happen.”
King Township recently ran a survey called King Connects to find out exactly where there were gaps in broadband coverage. The results showed gaps all over the township, especially in rural areas.
“We heard stories from parents who have to drive their kids to Tim Hortons so they can use the free Wi-Fi to complete their homework,” said Pellegrini. “We heard from businesses that can’t do all the things they need to do to be successful, including reliable point-of-sale connections.”
King Township used the data collected in the survey to support an application by York Region to the federal government for infrastructure funds as part of the Connect to Innovate program.
“With resounding support from council and staff we’ve had some recent success that we’re looking to build on,” said Pellegrini.
One of those recent successes happened when Vianet, a local ISP, secured $1.6 million in federal and provincial funding to install broadband infrastructure in some areas of King.
Anyone wanting to attend can register at http://bit.ly/2p4tN02
