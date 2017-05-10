Headline News

Township hosting information session on broadband

May 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

King is not slowing down on its efforts to speed up the installation of broadband (high-speed) internet infrastructure across the township.
In order to keep up the momentum, King has invited key stakeholders to an information session on Tuesday, May 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dr. William Laceby Community Center and Arena in Nobleton.
Among those invited to attend are both large and small internet service providers (ISPs) and King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte. The event will be moderated by King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“We’ve heard loud and clear from residents and businesses there is not enough high-speed internet service in King,” said Pellegrini. “And even though we’re not ultimately responsible for getting the infrastructure installed, we are doing everything in our power to work with ISPs and other levels of government to make it happen.”
King Township recently ran a survey called King Connects to find out exactly where there were gaps in broadband coverage. The results showed gaps all over the township, especially in rural areas.
“We heard stories from parents who have to drive their kids to Tim Hortons so they can use the free Wi-Fi to complete their homework,” said Pellegrini. “We heard from businesses that can’t do all the things they need to do to be successful, including reliable point-of-sale connections.”
King Township used the data collected in the survey to support an application by York Region to the federal government for infrastructure funds as part of the Connect to Innovate program.
“With resounding support from council and staff we’ve had some recent success that we’re looking to build on,” said Pellegrini.
One of those recent successes happened when Vianet, a local ISP, secured $1.6 million in federal and provincial funding to install broadband infrastructure in some areas of King.
Community News

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

Historic Global Odyssey gaining momentum

The historic, made-in-King travel story is taking flight in terms of support and big plans for the pilots of this ground-breaking adventure. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Portraits of Giving honours John Ciarallo

The past 37 years in the grocery industry have given John Ciarallo a pretty good idea of the building blocks that help make a healthy community. His work to improve the lives of local residents through the King Township Food Bank, as well as the King Chamber of Commerce, were recognized as Ciarallo’s photograph was unveiled as part of the annual Portraits of Giving exhibition.

Fundraising tour starts in King

An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday. The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor

