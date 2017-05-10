Headline News

Residents comment on Laskay Hall relocation

May 10, 2017

By Mark Pavilons

 

The future of Laskay Hall is on a lot of people’s minds.
Residents had a chance to offer some input into the hall’s relocation at a public information session recently.
Township officials sa that relocating Laskay Hall will breathe new life into an aging, underused heritage building. The goal is to take an underutilized resource with extremely limited parking and turn it into something the entire township – as well as future generations – can use and enjoy.
Council, last October, voted to look into moving Laskay Hall for a number of reasons. The main ones were parking, traffic and lack of community use. There’s also a lack of water and hydro services to the site.
Relocation and repurposing, according to staff, showed merit, as both provide opportunities, and challenges, associated with the future of the hall.
The plan is to move the hall next to the Heritage and Cultural Centre (Museum) property on King Road.
Recognizing the historical significance of Laskay Hall, council has endorsed, in principle, the option of making it a centrepiece of the heritage campus at the King Cultural Heritage Centre.
Council is also listening to residents about how they envision the future of the hall.
Several community groups voiced their support and agreed that it would be a positive move to relocate the hall to The King Cultural Heritage Centre. Some of the discussion points and concerns raised included the disposition of the land, cost, sense of community and community recognition, as well as parking and the overall evolution of the village of Laskay.
Endorsing the plan were groups such as the King Township Historical Society, Nobleton Children’s Theatre, Arts Society King and the King Township Museum Board.
“Laskay Hall is certainly one of King Township’s most recognizable and historic buildings. I would like to thank the Laskay hall board, members of the community, user groups and organizations for their contribution towards determining the best actions to maintain Laskay Hall’s legacy,” said Councillor David Boyd.

         

Letters to the Editor

