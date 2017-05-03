Headline News

Councillors cost taxpayers $280Gs

May 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
The decision-makers for King Township cost taxpayers a reasonable $280,000 in 2016.
Township staff presented a report on council remuneration and expenses for 2016 recently.
The salary, benefits, mileage and expenses total $280,394.98 for the mayor and six councillors who serve King residents.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini earned a salary of $47,454.74. He also received payroll benefits, health benefits and mileage, bringing his grand total to $63,482. Pellegrini also received $55,013 from York Region, plus another $7,529 in benefits.
Payroll benefits, according to King’s treasurer Allan Evelyn, include employee deduction, CPP, provincial pension (OMERS), health, vision and dental, etc.
Each councillor makes roughly the same, just over $26,000. The differences relate to stipends they receive in various roles, such as deputy mayor, committee chair, expenses, conferences, etc.
Each councillor received roughly $2,600 for payroll benefits, $6,600 for health benefits and $350 for their cell phones. That brings their totals to roughly $36,000.
Councillor Avia Eek earned $26,572.
Linda Pabst was paid $26,431.
Cleve Mortelliti and Debbie Schaefer both earned $26,361.29. Schaefer was the only councillor who claimed mileage – $156.40.
Bill Cober was paid $26,360.43, followed by David Boyd, who earned $26,220.79.
King’s council remuneration is downright paltry in comparison to other, neighboring municipalities and civil servant salaries at the regional level.
The mayor of Caledon, Allan Thompson, for example, was paid $83,689.99 in 2016. His stipend from Peel Region, benefits and expenses brought his total to $103,456.96. Area councillors in Caledon are paid a base of $36,046 and Peel Regional Councillors receive an extra $54,315.
Aurora’s mayor Geoffrey Dawe earned $69,080 and his benefits and expenses brought his total package to $96,754. Councillors in Aurora are paid a base salary of $28,974.
York Region’s CAO Bruce Macgregor earned $298,125 in 2016, more than all of King’s councillors combined.

         

Community News

Historic Global Odyssey gaining momentum

The historic, made-in-King travel story is taking flight in terms of support and big plans for the pilots of this ground-breaking adventure. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Portraits of Giving honours John Ciarallo

The past 37 years in the grocery industry have given John Ciarallo a pretty good idea of the building blocks that help make a healthy community. His work to improve the lives of local residents through the King Township Food Bank, as well as the King Chamber of Commerce, were recognized as Ciarallo’s photograph was unveiled as part of the annual Portraits of Giving exhibition.

Fundraising tour starts in King

An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday. The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

