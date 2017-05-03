Councillors cost taxpayers $280Gs

May 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The decision-makers for King Township cost taxpayers a reasonable $280,000 in 2016.
Township staff presented a report on council remuneration and expenses for 2016 recently.
The salary, benefits, mileage and expenses total $280,394.98 for the mayor and six councillors who serve King residents.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini earned a salary of $47,454.74. He also received payroll benefits, health benefits and mileage, bringing his grand total to $63,482. Pellegrini also received $55,013 from York Region, plus another $7,529 in benefits.
Payroll benefits, according to King’s treasurer Allan Evelyn, include employee deduction, CPP, provincial pension (OMERS), health, vision and dental, etc.
Each councillor makes roughly the same, just over $26,000. The differences relate to stipends they receive in various roles, such as deputy mayor, committee chair, expenses, conferences, etc.
Each councillor received roughly $2,600 for payroll benefits, $6,600 for health benefits and $350 for their cell phones. That brings their totals to roughly $36,000.
Councillor Avia Eek earned $26,572.
Linda Pabst was paid $26,431.
Cleve Mortelliti and Debbie Schaefer both earned $26,361.29. Schaefer was the only councillor who claimed mileage – $156.40.
Bill Cober was paid $26,360.43, followed by David Boyd, who earned $26,220.79.
King’s council remuneration is downright paltry in comparison to other, neighboring municipalities and civil servant salaries at the regional level.
The mayor of Caledon, Allan Thompson, for example, was paid $83,689.99 in 2016. His stipend from Peel Region, benefits and expenses brought his total to $103,456.96. Area councillors in Caledon are paid a base of $36,046 and Peel Regional Councillors receive an extra $54,315.
Aurora’s mayor Geoffrey Dawe earned $69,080 and his benefits and expenses brought his total package to $96,754. Councillors in Aurora are paid a base salary of $28,974.
York Region’s CAO Bruce Macgregor earned $298,125 in 2016, more than all of King’s councillors combined.
