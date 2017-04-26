King Rebellion draws on area’s rich history

April 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
Kelly Harbridge and Mike Baldessara unveiled the new logo and team colours for the King Rebellion rep associaiton. The Rebellion is the result of a long process where Schomberg and Nobleton minor hockey came together to form King Township Minor Hockey.
By Mark Pavilons
Go Rebels!
With that, a new era, and a new look, have been ushered in regarding rep hockey in King.
Hot on the heels of the official partnership between Schomberg and NobleKing minor hockey, rep teams will carry on where King’s ancestors left off. King Rebellion plays homage to one of the most intriguing events of the past, and combines grit, determination and a fighting spirit, all in the name of justice.
The new name, logo and jerseys were unveiled last week at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night, sponsored by King Township.
Kelly Harbridge and Mike Baldesarra, presidents of their respective associations, and co-presidents of the new King Township Minor Hockey, made the presentation to the public.
Harbridge explained it’s a historic partnership, a journey that began more than a year ago. The negotiations made for an “exciting journey.”
The combined group includes between 600-700 players plus 300 coaches and volunteers, making it the largest community service organizations in King Township.
The arenas, he said, are the “lifeblood and heart of King Township. They’re our ‘town halls.’”
The very complicated arrangement showcases a new King brand or rep hockey. The logos and colours not only pay tribute to the heritage of both organizations, but also to King’s fascinating past.
On Dec. 6, 1837 Mackenzie had gathered a group of reformers and decided to march on Toronto. They were joined by residents of Lloydtown in King Township. The failed rebellion of 1837 was a pivotal point in Canada’s history, and helped define democratic principles in our fledgling nation.
This rebranding involved submissions and creative ideas from members. Over 100 ideas were submitted and an online survey helped determine the colours. Brisk voting, an enthusiastic to be sure, actually crashed the system.
Harbridge lauded the design and marketing efforts of strong supporters Frank Cesera and Randy Shepherd.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he can’t thank the efforts of the organizations enough. He congratulated them on this new, exciting chapter of King’s sports history.
