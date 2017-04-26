Schomberg in the spotlight on popular TV drama Designated Survivor

April 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Schomberg was easily recognized in segments of a popular TV drama.
The iconic Main Street and the interior of The Scruffy Duck were featured in an episode of the made-in-Canada political thriller Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland.
While some storefronts were altered, and gas pumps added to All Service Auto Centre, Schomberg’s Main Street was a gem in an outdoor scene. The front and bar area of the Scruffy Duck was depicted when FBI agent Hannah Wells (Maggie Q) and Jason Atwood (Malik Yoba) questioned the bartender about strange occurrences in the nearby countryside involving a cell of conspirators. Schomberg substituted for North Dakota.
The show airs Wednesday nights on CTV.
You must be logged in to post a comment.