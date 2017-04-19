York board searching for new director of education

April 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
York Region District School Board announced they will be seeking a new director of education.
“We wish to acknowledge Mr. Parappally’s 17 years of service with our Board and wish him the very best on the next chapter of his life,” said board chair Loralea Carruthers.
In the interest of ensuring the education of students is not affected during this time, the YRDSB has already begun the search for an interim director. The board will be working directly with Ontario’s Ministry of Education to determine the best candidate to fill the vacancy, and to allow work to continue with minimal disruption.
In the short term, Associate Director of Education Leslie Johnstone has been appointed Acting Director of Education until an interim director is appointed.
“We look forward to getting back to serving parents and students with integrity and excellence in an environment that is frugal, transparent, and free of bias,” Carruthers said.
The move came after constituents demanded that Parappally resign, in light of a scathing review by the Ministry of Education.
