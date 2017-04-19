Sports

Learn-to-play lacrosse coming to Nobleton

April 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

 
The first steps are under way to implement lacrosse into the Township of King.
A 10-week learn-to-play and development program will begin in late April for ages 4-14 of all skill levels, run out of Nobleton Arena.
“I am thrilled to see Lacrosse added to King Township’s roster of recreational programs,” said Councillor David Boyd. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young residents to learn to play Canada’s national summer sport and participate locally. It’s a great sport for both girls and boys to enjoy. I hope the community embraces and supports this program.”
“We’re excited,” said Adam Viola, recreation coordinator for the Township of King. “It’s something new. It’s something the area has needed for a long time.”
According to Viola, as it currently stands, most minor lacrosse players travel to either Caledon for the Bandits program or Newmarket for the Redbirds program to play.
“A lot of people, especially the beginners, are often thinking ‘well, I don’t know yet if I want to do it or not.’ So we’re giving them that opportunity to make that decision.”
Word of mouth was the driving force to get the project off the ground, with local residents expressing their desire for a more local program. Viola reached out to a number of lacrosse organizations in the area to get an idea of how to get started.
“I contacted the Redbirds in Newmarket, and they set me up with Next Level Lacrosse. They do learn to play programs and videos. We’ve partnered with them, and they have the instructors, and we’re going to take care of the registration part of it.”
Next Level brings with it a staff of experienced ex and current professional lacrosse players, as well as coaches with decades of experience behind the bench. A simple search for Next Level Lacrosse in Youtube will bring up videos of drills and plays taught to the program’s students.
You can also learn more about the program at www.nextlevellacrosse.ca.
Sessions will run for one hour each week, the first 30 minutes consisting of skill development while scrimmages will round out the remaining floor time.
“No matter if you’re new, or experienced, there’s always drills that they can teach you,” said Viola. “It’s for anybody.”
Even for those on the fence about taking up lacrosse, past history proves that the hand-eye coordination learned in lacrosse can be transferred to other sports, like hockey.
“So many great NHL players played lacrosse,” said Viola, referencing NHLers like Wayne Gretzky and John Tavares. “It just teaches you proper hand-eye and motor skills.”
Registration is already open for the program, and can be done online on the Township of King website. Alternately, registration can be done in person at either Trisan Centre in Schomberg or at Nobleton Arena.
Fees are $190 including a lacrosse stick, or $160 if providing your own. Sessions run every Monday night beginning April 24.
You can also contact Adam Viola at aviola@king.ca for a registration form.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

Jazz artist Saunders and friends will get your toes tapping

King’s accomplished jazz pianist Adam Saunders exudes joy when he’s tickling the ivories, bringing emotions to life. Jazz, he said, is about simplicity and easy listening. It’s about feeling the beat and jumping in with both hands. The pure acoustical sounds are like soft clay in a musicians hands – you never know what form it’s gonna take.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open