General News

Jazz artist Saunders and friends will get your toes tapping

April 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
“Life is a lot like jazz … it’s best when you improvise.” – George Gershwin

Music is immersing yourself in the moment. Jazz is bringing a smile to your soul.
King’s accomplished jazz pianist Adam Saunders exudes joy when he’s tickling the ivories, bringing emotions to life. Jazz, he said, is about simplicity and easy listening. It’s about feeling the beat and jumping in with both hands. The pure acoustical sounds are like soft clay in a musicians hands – you never know what form it’s gonna take.

“Jazz to me is a living music. It’s a music that since its beginning has expressed the feelings, the dreams, hopes, of the people.” – Dexter Gordon

Saunders, a self-taught musical virtuoso, has been hooked on jazz since he was 15. The traditional Dixieland jazz is “happy stuff” to Saunders, who just can’t get enough of this intoxicating blend. Saunders never learned how to read music and he even admits he uses “all the wrong fingers.” But the result is almost magical, the moment he sits in front of his Steinway.
“I play from the heart, not from the chart,” he said with a smile.
He learned how to play the piano simply by watching others at his boarding school. He picked it up like a prodigy. To this day, he improvises. He understands the cord progression and template, which he sees as a “trellis on which to hang the melody.”
Saunders put together his first band in 1959 and kept “very busy having fun” at private functions, weddings and corporate events. By day, Saunders was the consummate professional – a commercial insurance expert. By night, he was footloose and fancy free, doing what came naturally. Saunders’s music has been an important part of him all of his life.
As a purist, Saunders travelled around the world, playing with some of the industry’s greats.
He visited the shrine of North American jazz – Preservation Hall in the French Quarter of New Orleans. His hosts coerced him to play for some time that night.
“I loved it,” he said, recalling the night’s impromptu performance.
Preservation Hall continues the mission today as a cornerstone of New Orleans music and culture. It draws visitors from all over to their nightly concerts.
Saunders also mentioned he spent 20 minutes speaking with jazz great Eddie Condon at his club in New York. Condon is credited with creating a sophisticated variation on Dixieland music.
“It was like conversing with God,” Saunders admitted.
At their home in rural King, Saunders and his wife Valerie have hosted many high-profile visitors and musicians from across the globe. Valerie joined Adam in his love of jazz and she was one of the founders of the Classical Jazz Society of Toronto.
He has combined his love of flying with music and just might be seen landing his float plane in the Muskokas, Georgian Bay or Temagami for a gig.
The Adam Saunders’ Jazz Band includes some of Adam’s most respected colleagues and friends. Distinguished performers in their own right, they are a dynamic team always promising a lively event. Adam is joined by Al Cox (trumpet), Peter Hysen (trombone), Micky Loran (clarinet/saxophone), ‘Doc’ Mike Walmsley, (Guitar/Banjo), Ron Johnson (bass) and Jamie Aug on drums.
Hear the Adam Saunders Band on Sunday, April 30 at a very special venue – the home of Michele Mele and Luciano Tauro at 15785 Concession 8, Schomberg. The performance runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Saunders said he can’t wait to play Michele’s Fazioli piano, considered one of the best in the world.
Tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door. They’re available from Brown Paper Tickets: http://m.bpt.me/event/2907372. For more information please call 416-878-7922 or 905-859-3818.
“Jazz is letting everybody do his or her thing with the music.” – Percy Heath

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Working together to make a difference in King

Giving circles have been growing in popularity with donors over the last several years. Generally, they consist of like-minded individuals who are brought together to ...

Jazz artist Saunders and friends will get your toes tapping

King’s accomplished jazz pianist Adam Saunders exudes joy when he’s tickling the ivories, bringing emotions to life. Jazz, he said, is about simplicity and easy listening. It’s about feeling the beat and jumping in with both hands. The pure acoustical sounds are like soft clay in a musicians hands – you never know what form it’s gonna take.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open