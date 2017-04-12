Mayor urges residents to take pride in their community

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.