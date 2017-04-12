Mayor urges residents to take pride in their community

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mayor Steve Pellegrini
Take pride in your community.
This is the message I’m hearing – and delivering – at our recent annual Meet the Mayor and Ward Councillor events.
We’ve already hosted two of them, one in Nobleton, the other in Schomberg.
The number one concern I have heard at these events is about the amount of garbage people are leaving around community mailboxes.
The second most common concern is about speeding vehicles in our neighbourhoods.
While they may not look related at first glance, they actually are. They both speak to pride – or lack of it – in a community.
It’s disheartening to hear about the flyers and assorted junk mail that are casually discarded at community mailboxes, especially given how much importance King places on the environment.
I’d ask people to take ownership of keeping King clean when it comes to unwanted mail. There are several options. You can bring the mail home and put it in your recycling bin. You can contact Canada Post and let them know you don’t want to receive any mail addressed to “occupant.” Or you can place a sticker in your mailbox saying “no flyers.” If everyone took these small steps, it would make King cleaner.
The other issue I’m hearing about, speeding, is also one that speaks to civic pride. We’ve had this issue come to council many times in the past. And when York Regional Police look into the matter they find that the majority of people caught speeding on local roads are, you guessed it, local people. So I’d say to them, slow down and take pride in making your community a safer place.
Getting back to cleaning up King, there’s an event coming up that will allow you to get out, get some fresh air, meet other local people and make King greener. We’re hosting our annual Clean-up Day this April 22, which is also Earth Day. We provide garbage and recycling bags, gloves and pick-up locations in various parts of King. For more information on the event, visit www.king.ca.
And if you come out and volunteer – or volunteer in other ways throughout the year – please come out to our annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. It’s taking place Thursday, April 20 at the Kingbridge Centre at 12750 Jane St. at 7 p.m. Please RSVP to Teresa Barresi by April 13 at tbarresi@king.ca or 905-833-4029.
It’s a great chance to celebrate those who take pride in making King such a great place to live.
