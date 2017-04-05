Minor peewee Knights finalists in year-end tournament

April 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
The NobleKing Knights minor peewees were finalists in the Toronto Avalanche’s March Madness tournament over the weekend.
By Jake Courtepatte
Chalk one more finalist finish to the NobleKing Knights’ 2016-17 season.
The minor peewee Knights made a run to the championship game Sunday at the Toronto Avalanche’s March Madness tournament, an enormous final weekend of hockey for teams from across the province.
Opening up the competition Friday morning at Canlan in Etobicoke, the Knights toppled the Toronto Royals 3-1 before disposing of the Dundas Blues 5-2 later that afternoon.
Their only loss of the round robin came at the hands of the Oakville Rangers Saturday morning, before capping off with a 5-3 victory over the rival Aurora Tigers to book a spot in the semifinal game.
There they once again found the Tigers, notching a close 4-3 win to meet the undefeated Rangers in the championship. Oakville came out on top in a hard-fought 3-2 game.
You must be logged in to post a comment.