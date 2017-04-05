York employees swell the ranks on the ‘Sunshine List’

April 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
As one of the largest, fastest-growing regions in Canada, York Region had a long list of staffers who made the “Sunshine List” in 2016.
Last year, York boasted roughly 1,880 well paid employees. The combined salaries is estimated at $245 million (based on an average of $135,000).
A substantial number of high-paid employees are members of York Regional Police. Most constables with the force make over $100,000. YRP has a complement of 1,529 officers and 605 civilians, serving York’s population of 1.13 million people.
The Region had 13 employees who earned more than $200,000 last year.
Top of the list was CAO Bruce Macgregor, who made a whopping $298,125.
Eric Jolliffe, York Regional Police Chief, earned $272,696.
Karim Kurji, medical officer of health, earned $274,811.
John Richard Gould, associated medical officer of health, earned $248,133.
Adelina Urbanski was next with a salary of $242,254. She’s York’s commissioner of community and health services.
Lilian Yuan, associate medical officer of health, earned $238,012.
Thomas Carrique, deputy chief of York Regional Police, earned $230,974.
Erin Mahoney, commissioner of environmental services, earned $219,994.
Mary-Frances Turner, president of York Region Rapid Transit Corporation, earned $219,994.
William Hughes, commissioner of finance, pulled in $218,959.
Dino Basso, commissioner of corporate services, earned $218,441.
York Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson was the highest-paid politician, earning $211,968.
Deputy Police Chief Rudolph Crawford pulled in $201,381.
By comparison, Premier Kathleen Wynne earned $208,974 and Toronto Mayor John Tory earned $184,666 in 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earns $340,000.
The salaries and taxable benefits of employees in the Ontario Public Service and the broader public sector who were paid $100,000 or more in 2016 were released last week. The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires public sector organizations to disclose, by March 31, the name, position, salary and taxable benefits of their employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.
For the complete list, visit www.ontario.ca/salarydisclosure
