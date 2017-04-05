Suspect sought in vehicle thefts

April 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect following two thefts from parked cars in King Township.
On Friday, March 24, police were called to a residence on Stallions Court, which is located in the area of King Vaughan road and Keele Street for a report of a theft. When officers arrived the homeowner showed police video footage of a male suspect that pulled up in front of the home in a light-coloured vehicle. The suspect walked up the driveway and looked inside a parked car searching for valuables. The suspect went to a pick-up truck nearby, broke the driver’s side window and stole a backpack which contained a laptop computer and other valuables.
In a similar incident, which took place on March 25, police were called to a residence on Northcott Way, located in the area of King Road and Concession Road 8, for a report of damage to a vehicle and a stolen wallet. Police spoke to the homeowner, who also had residential video surveillance footage which shows that shortly after 3:30 a.m., a man approached a car that was parked in the driveway. He checked inside the car using a flashlight and noticed a wallet that was left in the vehicle. He used a device to break the window, stole the wallet and casually walked away.
Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both thefts and are releasing video of the incidents and seeking public assistance to identify him.
He’s described as male, white, 19 to 25 years old. He was driving a light-coloured four door sedan.
Citizens are reminded not leave valuables in your vehicles. Thieves are opportunists and spend time going vehicle to vehicle looking for something to steal. Please report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood. If you spot people looking in parked cars, call police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
