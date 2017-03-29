Sports

Novice Knights capture Simcoe title

March 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

NobleKing Knights Novice LL2 were victorious as they brought home the Simcoe Region Local League Champion title. In a hard fought battle against the Lefroy Ice Breakers, NobleKing wrapped up the best-of-five series in four games with a 2-0 victory Sunday. The Knights Novice LL2 were on a roll as they also recently won a grand prize through the Ford Drills and Skills Contest. The team looks forward to a special day of training at the ACC.

         

Letters to the Editor

