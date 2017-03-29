General News

King Township Food Bank seeks fundraising director

March 29, 2017

King Township Food Bank is seeking an energetic and passionate volunteer to lead its fundraising.
This is a working role, and well suited to a person who is organized and outgoing, with reasonably good computer skills.  This is an interesting opportunity for someone who wants to play an important part with an independent organization that makes a difference in the lives of many people, right here at home.
The successful candidate will oversee all fundraising activities, chief among which are the Sponsorship Campaign and Sip & Savour, being held this year on October 26. The Food Bank has successfully operated to serve the residents of King since early 2005, with fundraising efforts starting in earnest in 2009 and Sip & Savour being added in 2014 as the budget grew to meet increasing need.
The organization comprises about 30 volunteers, most of whom are long term in their commitment to KTFB. This includes a small working board, with each director assuming specific responsibilities related to his or her portfolio. Visit www.kingtownshipfoodbank.ca for more information.
King Township Food Bank is an incorporated not for profit, and federally registered charity. Being totally volunteer means over 95% of donations go to the kitchen tables of its registrants.
Serving over 250 people, the budget now tops $100,000 in cash needed (in addition to food donated).  With no central funding or support, the Food Bank relies entirely on the community for its existence.
If this interests you, please call Carol Ann Trabert, KTFB President at 416-559-7898. She will welcome the opportunity to chat about this and perhaps other volunteer opportunities with the Food Bank.

         

