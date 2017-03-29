Marsh Muckers tie up the laces for annual fundraiser

It’s that time of year again, when the King Marsh Muckers don their running shoes to raise funds for Southlake Regional Health Centre. Teams also enjoy a friendly rivalry among York’s N6 municipalities to bring home the hardware through the Mayors Cup Challenge, one of the categories identified.

King Township has a solid track record at the event and this year is no exception.

In honour of the 15th anniversary of the Run or Walk for Southlake, the route has been changed to incorporate passing in front of Southlake, and under the iconic Southlake bridge.

In 2012, Councillor Avia Eek was invited by the then chair, Steve Hinder, of the Run/Walk for Southlake to join the organizing committee as the King Township representative.

“I agreed, and became part of this community-minded, fun, well-oiled machine that has raised more than $1 million in support of our hospital,” Eek said.

“When I asked our mayor and council, at that time, if they would like to form a team to enter in the Mayors Cup Challenge, I was happy to have received a resounding yes! As team captain, I was given the opportunity to name our team. Since I am a farmer in the Holland Marsh (Marsh Mucker), and since vegetables are part of a healthy lifestyle, and since the Holland Marsh is 60% in King Township, it just made sense to call ourselves the King Marsh Muckers.

“I am proud of our King Marsh Muckers Team, as we have always had the majority of council participate in this event both physically and obtaining pledges. We have had a team entered each year since. The first year we won the trophy for having raised the most funds in our category. Wouldn’t it be great to have the bragging rights and the trophy on display at our Township office?”

“It’s truly wonderful to know that my community has a facility like Southlake ready to respond when there is a health crisis,” said Councillor Debbie Schaefer. “When a loved one is given the diagnosis that no one ever wants to hear, it is a relief to know that there will not be the need for road trips to Toronto for the chemotherapy. When a visiting relative is stricken and is hospitalized it is a pleasure to hear them say that being at Southlake is more comfortable than the large hospitals in Toronto; its size makes it more intimate but the expertise is just as great.

“I want Southlake’s equipment to be up-to-date and current with the innovation occurring in health care.”

This year, the King Marsh Muckers team has grown to include municipal staff and members of the community as well.

“I felt it was time to give back to a wonderful Hospital. This run/walk seemed like a great opportunity to come together and support Southlake, as it always supports all of us when we need it,” said team member Bonnie.

Cheryl wrote: “I am excited to be participating in 2017. Due to other commitments this is my first time. Many reasons for my support, but the one most dear, is that my daughter was born there in 1991.”

To pledge support for, or join the King Marsh Muckers, or for more information on how you can support world-class care close to home, go to runforsouthlake.ca

