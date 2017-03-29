Headline News

Plans for Nobleton strip mall moving forward

March 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
Responding to input from residents, the proponent of a Nobleton strip mall has made substantial changes and improvements to the design, making it much more palatable.
King council hosted a public meeting on a bid by Condor Properties to amend the zoning bylaw to rezone the lands to permit the commercial operation.
The changes are necessary to permit the strip mall on the 1.25-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Highway 27 and Mactaggart. The original application went to council back in 2015 and several concerns were raised by staff and members of the public.
Since the initial proposal, council approved the new Nobleton zoning bylaw and the applicant revised their plans with this in mind.
The proposed 31,000-square-foot, three-storey building is oriented to the intersection and will provide for an attractive, pedestrian-oriented atmosphere. This new plan includes a smaller footprint, modified setbacks and a more aesthetically pleasing building.
The plan calls for 72 parking spots and 20 bicycle parking spots as well. Landscaping will feature plantings and benches.
A two-metre retaining wall and privacy fence is planed for the boundaries that face existing homes.
Planning department staff are still reviewing the proposal and comments from various agencies. They will report back to council with their recommendations at a later date.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini lauded this newest version, noting the proponents listened to the public. The original plan called for a drive-thru which many opposed. The mayor said he’d like to see the addition of a gateway feature at the northeast corner of the property, welcoming motorists to Nobleton.
Davide Pellegrini, a representative of Condor Properties, said they removed the drive-thru and underground parking concepts from the original proposal. The zoning permits many uses, and he said at this point they’re likely looking at offices, a day care and perhaps a bakery. They tried to increase the pedestrian access to the site and this plan is much more functional.
Ken Kruck, of ACK Architects Inc., said the design has evolved into a much “softer, quaint” project, giving it a “main street feel.”
He said the exterior of parts of the new building are inspired by the historic Hambly House, which struck them as “architecturally interesting.”
Councillor Debbie Schaefer was pleased the design elements reflect the character of the community.
A 21-year resident who borders the property said this will have a big impact on them. She appreciates the improvements made from the first submission, but is still concerned this mall will generate a lot of local traffic. As it is, residents park on Mactaggart, instead of using the church lot and she believes this will increase when the new mall arrives.
Former councillor Peter Grandilli said he supports the concept, adding he’d like to see even more in the way of planters, benches and interlock walkways, making it appealing to residents and pedestrians.
Resident Susan Beharriell lauded the applicant for listening to resident concerns, and she suggested the facility incorporate as many “green” elements as possible.
Councillor Bill Cober asked staff to look at upgrading the sidewalk from Sheardown to Mactaggart, suggesting King creates a joint partnership with York Region on this much-needed improvement.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open