York Simcoe Express minor Atom AAAs win gold

Some local hockey players captured gold recently.
The minor atom AAA team secured the gold medal game after a great performance in the round robin tournament beating Halton Hurricanes 4-2; tying the Clarington Toros 1-1; wining over Markham 9-2, and the Southern Tier Admirals 5-3. The York Simcoe Express beat host Clarington Toros 1-0 in a tightly contested gold medal game. The team celebrated with a traditional OMHA championship ride on a 1929 Fire truck through the Main Street on Schomberg.
The team is led by local Schomberg coaching staff Darin Chapman, Cody Chapman and trainer Steve Bonollo; includes Schomberg goaltender Blake Bowler formerly of the Schomberg Red Wings, and King native Christopher Stewart, Centre, who started off in NobleKing as a Junior Knight. Other team members included assistant  trainer Todd Wilkinson, manager Paul Spencer and players Amar Beganovic, Emerson Wilkinson, Cayden Smith, Ryan Chabrzynski, Connor Sooley, Jackson Bradica, Ryder Iatan, Elijah Forde, Issac Oldenhof, Ryan Brown, Grey Berman, Andreas Mikrogiannakis, Amelia Wilkinson, Tate Collins and Willem Spencer.

         

Community News

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

Nobleton man killed in collision with train

A 24-year-old Nobleton man died when his vehicle struck a train in New Tecumseth last week. Nottawasaga OPP report that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March ...

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Letters to the Editor

