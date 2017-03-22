York Simcoe Express minor Atom AAAs win gold

March 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
Some local hockey players captured gold recently.
The minor atom AAA team secured the gold medal game after a great performance in the round robin tournament beating Halton Hurricanes 4-2; tying the Clarington Toros 1-1; wining over Markham 9-2, and the Southern Tier Admirals 5-3. The York Simcoe Express beat host Clarington Toros 1-0 in a tightly contested gold medal game. The team celebrated with a traditional OMHA championship ride on a 1929 Fire truck through the Main Street on Schomberg.
The team is led by local Schomberg coaching staff Darin Chapman, Cody Chapman and trainer Steve Bonollo; includes Schomberg goaltender Blake Bowler formerly of the Schomberg Red Wings, and King native Christopher Stewart, Centre, who started off in NobleKing as a Junior Knight. Other team members included assistant trainer Todd Wilkinson, manager Paul Spencer and players Amar Beganovic, Emerson Wilkinson, Cayden Smith, Ryan Chabrzynski, Connor Sooley, Jackson Bradica, Ryder Iatan, Elijah Forde, Issac Oldenhof, Ryan Brown, Grey Berman, Andreas Mikrogiannakis, Amelia Wilkinson, Tate Collins and Willem Spencer.
You must be logged in to post a comment.