Earth Hour activities in King Township

March 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There are a couple of interesting ways to mark Earth Hour in King Township this weekend.
Do your part this Earth Hour and switch off your lights. Come out and enjoy a dinner by candle light at one of the local participating restaurants to support  King Township’s Earth Hour initiative.  For more information please contact environmentalstewardship@king.ca
On Saturday, March 25 from 8:30-9:30 p.m. visit any of the participating restaurants – Locale in King City, Summerhill north of Nobleton, and The Schomberg Pub and Patio.
Come out and create a lantern to help guide you on a night hike to celebrate Earth Hour. Please bring your own jar to repurpose into a lantern. Please be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, hikes will take place on wooded trails. For more information please contact environmentalstewardship@king.ca
This takes place at Cold Creek Conservation Area (Visitors Centre) starting at 6 p.m.
It’s free, but you’re asked to register.
The Dufferin Marsh society encourages everyone to “Use Your Power” on Earth Day.
Everyone is invited to meet at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Schomberg at 7 p.m. for a Lantern Workshop where you can make your own Lantern. Please bring a glass jar that you can decorate.
Then, at 8:15 p.m. the group will leave the Emanuel Presbyterian Church and with lanterns they will walk to the Dufferin Marsh for a bonfire to celebrate Earth Hour.
Or you just turn off your lights and join the group at the Bonfire,in the Marsh, at 8:30 p.m. for marshmallows, hot chocolate and fellowship celebrating Earth Hour.

         

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

Nobleton man killed in collision with train

A 24-year-old Nobleton man died when his vehicle struck a train in New Tecumseth last week. Nottawasaga OPP report that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March ...

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

