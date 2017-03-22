Earth Hour activities in King Township

March 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
There are a couple of interesting ways to mark Earth Hour in King Township this weekend.
Do your part this Earth Hour and switch off your lights. Come out and enjoy a dinner by candle light at one of the local participating restaurants to support King Township’s Earth Hour initiative. For more information please contact environmentalstewardship@king.ca
On Saturday, March 25 from 8:30-9:30 p.m. visit any of the participating restaurants – Locale in King City, Summerhill north of Nobleton, and The Schomberg Pub and Patio.
Come out and create a lantern to help guide you on a night hike to celebrate Earth Hour. Please bring your own jar to repurpose into a lantern. Please be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, hikes will take place on wooded trails. For more information please contact environmentalstewardship@king.ca
This takes place at Cold Creek Conservation Area (Visitors Centre) starting at 6 p.m.
It’s free, but you’re asked to register.
The Dufferin Marsh society encourages everyone to “Use Your Power” on Earth Day.
Everyone is invited to meet at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Schomberg at 7 p.m. for a Lantern Workshop where you can make your own Lantern. Please bring a glass jar that you can decorate.
Then, at 8:15 p.m. the group will leave the Emanuel Presbyterian Church and with lanterns they will walk to the Dufferin Marsh for a bonfire to celebrate Earth Hour.
Or you just turn off your lights and join the group at the Bonfire,in the Marsh, at 8:30 p.m. for marshmallows, hot chocolate and fellowship celebrating Earth Hour.
