Red Wings still alive in OMHA finals

March 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Juvenile Red Wings took game three of their OMHA final against the Port Dover Pirates 3-1 at Trisan Centre on Sunday.

By Jake Courtepatte

 
A pair of Red Wings teams are still battling it out to determine the top teams in Ontario.
The Minor Midget Wings are hoping to keep their hot hand going with just one loss so far in the OMHA playoffs, suffered at the hands of the Pelham Jr. Panthers last weekend in game one of the final at Trisan Centre.
They followed up with a decisive 4-0 shutout in game two to tie the series, with game three of the first-to-six-points series scheduled for Wednesday following a lull for March Break.
The Juvenile Wings, competitors in the OMHA finals for the past three seasons, have found a strong opponent in the Port Dover Pirates, splitting their series 1-1-1 through the first three games.
After splitting game one at Trisan Centre 2-2 last week, both teams picked up a win at home in a home-and-home lineup on Saturday and Sunday, Port Dover taking game two by a score of 8-2 and Schomberg taking game three 5-1.
The puck drops on game four Saturday in Port Dover.
With both teams still needing to secure three points to take the championship, the series will be moving back to Trisan Centre on March 25 for game five.
The Bantam Wings have reached the local York Simcoe League championship series, after taking down the TNT Tornadoes in three straight games in their semifinal match-up.
They battle the Whitchurch-Stouffville Clippers, who had a similar undefeated path through the Barrie Jr. Colts to reach the penultimate series.
Schedules can be found at www.schombergminorhockey.com.

         

Letters to the Editor

