Steady growth for King since 2011

By Mark Pavilons
King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.
Figures from the 2016 Census by Stats Canada show King’s population in 2016 stood at 24,512, a 23.2% increase over the 2011 population of 19,899. That works out to an average of 920 more people per year.
The number of dwellings in King rose to 8,736 in 2016, up by only 592 from 2011.
King Township’s land mass of 333.25 square kilometres boasts a population density per square kilometre of 73.6.
Compare that to the almost 630 people per kilometre on average throughout York Region.
As a whole, York’s population grew by just over 77,000 in the past five years, to 1.1 million in 2016. That represents a 7.5% increase. The number of dwellings in York hit 369,928 last year, up almost 13,000 since 2011.
