General News

Steady growth for King since 2011

March 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.
Figures from the 2016 Census by Stats Canada show King’s population in 2016 stood at 24,512, a 23.2% increase over the 2011 population of 19,899. That works out to an average of 920 more people per year.
The number of dwellings in King rose to 8,736 in 2016, up by only 592 from 2011.
King Township’s land mass of 333.25 square kilometres boasts a population density per square kilometre of 73.6.
Compare that to the almost 630 people per kilometre on average throughout York Region.
As a whole, York’s population grew by just over 77,000 in the past five years, to 1.1 million in 2016. That represents a 7.5% increase. The number of dwellings in York hit 369,928 last year, up almost 13,000 since 2011.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Steady growth for King since 2011

King Township experienced a 23% population increase over the past five years. While King may be outpacing its York Region counterparts, progress is slow and steady.

Nobleton man killed in collision with train

A 24-year-old Nobleton man died when his vehicle struck a train in New Tecumseth last week. Nottawasaga OPP report that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March ...

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open