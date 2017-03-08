Two Red Wings teams battling in OMHA finals

March 8, 2017 · 0 Comments

Schomberg’s Mitchell Harknett evades a Port Dover player in the Red Wings’ game one tie with the Pirates in the Juvenile OMHA championship on Sunday.



By Jake Courtepatte



Schomberg is looking to bring home a pair of provincial golds this playoff hockey season.

Both the Minor Midget and Juvenile Red Wings have kicked off their OMHA championships series, each beginning with a little bit of drama in what should be two long and grueling rounds.

The Minor Midgets, winners of their BB semifinal series against Mooretown, are facing off against the Pelham Panthers, so far playing to a 1-1 tie in their first-to-six-points series.

Both teams have won on the road, the Wings falling 5-2 at Trisan Centre before a 4-0 shutout in Pelham on Sunday. The series resumes with game three on March 22.

The Juvenile Wings, competing in their third straight OMHA CC final, left Trisan Centre with one point Sunday after a 2-2 tie with the Port Dover Pirates in game one.

The Pirates, who took home the provincial title just two years ago, were given a number of early chances when the Wings went down on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Goaltender Clint Reid, who has been spectacular for the Wings throughout their playoff run, was able to shut the door.

The kill sparked the team, with Dan Giglio heading the other way as soon as the penalty expired, picking the short side top corner to open the scoring for the home team.

Penalty troubles followed the Wings, however, as a penalty in the opening minute of the second period led to a Pirates goal, with Reid eventually beaten after a couple whacks in front of his crease.

Schomberg retaliated with a rebound goal of their own with just over four minutes to go in the period, Colton Irvine giving the Wings a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

But just 24 seconds into the final frame, Port Dover sent one through the five hole of Reid on a breakaway to once again tie the game, a score that would hold up to the end of regulation.

Overtime solved nothing, with perhaps the best chance to end it going to Mike Shum, who cut to the net in the dying minutes only for his shot to graze the shoulder of the Port Dover goaltender.

The series continues this Saturday, with the Wings visiting Port Dover. Game three will return to Trisan Centre on Sunday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:40 p.m.

For schedules, visit www.schombergminorhockey.com.

Readers Comments (0)