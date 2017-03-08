Commentary

Prejudice feeds on fear and ignorance

March 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

 
Fear and ignorance are two of the most volatile components of our species’ shortcomings. They are largely responsible for some of humankind’s violent history
Almost every civilization, world regime, military power not only fostered both of these human frailties, but exploited them for their own agendas. Political leaders, dictators and tyrants of all makes have fear and ignorance in their arsenals. They’re much more effective than guns and tanks.
From Egyptian pharoahs and Roman emperors, to Atilla the Hun and Hitler, leaders turned average citizens into pawns and soldiers for the evil flavour of the day.
How much have we learned from our bloody history in the past 3,000 years? Not much it appears.
The current fear is Islamophobia, and recent protests and angry exchanges reveal that both ignorance and fear are alive and well.
Just recently, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association launched a unique nationwide campaign to provide Canadians an opportunity to learn about the true teachings of Islam. This cross-Canada campaign – titled “Islam Understood” – includes exhibitions in over 100 Canadian cities and using social media to engage millions of Canadians online.
In light of the recent tragic events in Quebec and the recent controversy over anti-Islamophobia, the campaign comes at a time when curiosity about Islam is at its peak and the public desire for more information is rapidly increasing.
“This is a really exciting project because thousands of Canadian Muslim youth have come together to launch the Islam Understood campaign and online platform in response to the heightened public curiosity about Islam,” says National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, Mr. Kashif Danish.
This is much needed and I hope others glean something from this campaign.
Some criticize President Trump for apparently condoning anti-Muslim behaviour, but the world didn’t need Trump’s approval for acting badly. Extremists have, for decades, played on those very fears and ignorance of the west to be reticent of Islam. Groups like ISIS, while brutal and barbaric, play on human shortcomings to further their cause. From 9-1-1 to daily killings and suicide bombings, the world builds anti-Muslim sentiments.
Islam is considered one of the simplest doctrines of religion, rigorously monotheistic, where God is all mighty. Family is central to a community’s well being, and other main parts of Islam include strict prayer, charitable giving, angels, prophets and judgement day. Sound familiar?
Islam is an Abrahamic monotheistic religion which professes that there is only one and incomparable God and that Muhammad is the last messenger of God. It is the world’s second-largest religion and the fastest-growing major religion in the world, with over 1.7 billion followers or 23% of the global population.
Muslims believe that Islam is the original, complete and universal version of a primordial faith that was revealed many times before through prophets including Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. As for the Quran, Muslims consider it to be the unaltered and final revelation of God.
Islam began in the early 7th century, originating in Mecca. By the 8th century the Islamic empire was extended from Iberia in the west to the Indus River in the east.
Islam is the dominant religion in the Middle East, North Africa, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, Central Asia and some other parts of Asia. Sizable Muslim communities are also found in Europe, China, Russia, and the Americas. Converts and immigrant communities are found in almost every part of the world.
What many in the west forget, or chose to ignore, is that the Middle East is known as the “cradle of civilization” as it’s the birthplace of some of the earliest cultures and civilizations ever recorded. Pre- and post-Islamic civilizations have been integral to human evolution.
The earliest human migrations out of Africa occurred through the Middle East, with the pre-modern Homo erectus about 1.8 million years BP. One of the potential routes for early human migrations toward southern and eastern Asia is Iran.
This mini-history and religion summary serves to help reduce ignorance and therefore, fear.
The more we know about one another, the less weary we are. For some reason, instead of devouring as much information as we can about Islam, we’ve tended to ignore it, and carried on with our hectic, seven-day-a-week lives.
Many of us Christians are less involved in our churches and religion than ever before. We don’t take it seriously, and we’ve pushed faith and prayer out of our lives, unlike our Muslim brethren.
With the influx of Syrian refugees (even locally) we have an ideal opportunity to meet some Muslim newcomers, get to know them and ask questions. I’m sure they’d be happy to oblige.
As Bob Marley once said:
If you know your history …
“Then you would know where you coming from …
“Then you wouldn’t have to ask me …
“Who the heck do I think I am.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Nobleton man killed in collision with train

A 24-year-old Nobleton man died when his vehicle struck a train in New Tecumseth last week. Nottawasaga OPP report that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March ...

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

King-based BirchBioMed on the cusp of medical breakthrough

Being part of “the cure” is an amazing, life-altering experience. A King- and Vancouver-based firm, a spin-off of the University of British Columbia, holds the key to new medical therapies that may successfully eliminate scarring and reverse certain autoimmune diseases, including, Type 1 Diabetes (insulin-dependent) and Alopecia.

Letters to the Editor

Open