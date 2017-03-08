Nobleton man killed in collision with train

March 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 24-year-old Nobleton man died when his vehicle struck a train in New Tecumseth last week.
Nottawasaga OPP report that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, police, New Tecumseth Fire Department, Simcoe County Paramedics and CP Rail all responded to the collision on the 6th Line, east of Tottenham Road. The single occupant, Stefano Lucchesi, age 24, of Nobleton was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation reveals that Lucchesi’s vehicle was eastbound on the 6th Line when it collided with a train that was travelling southbound, crossing the 6th Line. The investigation is continuing.
Photo by Brian Lockhart
