Schomberg and NobleKing complete King hockey partnership process

February 28, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte

 
It’s official – King Township Minor Hockey is coming next season.
A special members meeting between both the Schomberg Minor Hockey Association and NobleKing Minor Hockey Association last Monday resulted in an 82 per cent approval for the two organizations to join in a partnership, creating the King hockey program.
Kelly Harbridge, president of the SMHA, said the move is more of a partnership than a merger, as both the local programs and hometown hockey programs will remain untouched, and unique to each organization.
The new rep program, informally named King Township Minor Hockey, is now looking for the public’s assistance in finding a name, logo, and team colours.
A website has already been created, and will be updated over the next few months. Players, parents, coaches and fans can visit www.kingminorhockey.com to enter the contest to help name the association, as well as decide the team colours.
The submission deadline is March 13.
Prospective coaches can also visit the website to submit their applications for the 2017-18 season, which are being accepted until March 19.

