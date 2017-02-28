Tyke Knights bring home the championship hardware

February 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
This weekend the NobleKing Tyke 4 team travelled to Thornbury for the 2017 Georgian Shores Tyke festival. With the 2017 season winding down, the Knights were hungry for a 1st place finish.
With an 8 a.m. start time against a sluggish Oro team, the Knights came out of the gates hot. With defenceman, Noah Feo, leading the charge with a 4-goal MVP performance and his lightening fast partner, Nikki “Crazy Legs” Serna, holding the back end, Oro didn’t have a response. Not to be outdone by Matteo Rojas, Joey Carcone & Daniel Ruggieri combining for 7 assists’ for a 9-3 win.
Game 2 was an arduous task, with Claire Ampleford proving, to a tenacious Barrie team, that this wasn’t going to be “a walk in the park” win. NobleKing was down 1-0 for the majority of the game until MVP Teo Contardi put the team on his back and potted 3 goals in the 3rd period with the help of Lucas Maggisano’s assist, for the game winner. The Nobleking Knights were just one win away from their first championship win.
In game 3, victory was the only thing this team had on its mind since their hard-fought 2nd place finish in the Innisfil tournament weeks prior.
“Dirty areas, that’s where we will be scoring from,” said offensive coach, Joel Corcone, who affirmed the top line of Emilia DeMelis and Bianca Di Giovanni. Combined, the “ponytailed power forwards” were in on 5 out of the 6 goals scored. The combination of long time defence partners Sebastian Iacobelli and Milena Tomada seemed to be too taxing for a very strong Brock team.
Defensive coach, Rene Rojas reiterated: “Their keen sense of knowing where each other are is something that can’t be taught.”
That being said, when a persistent Brock team penetrated the rock solid Nobleking defence, MVP Luca Marchese had to be called upon late to seal the 6-1 victory and championship.
The NobleKing Knights would like to thank the Georgian Shores tournament director and staff for their endless efforts for organizing a great tournament.
