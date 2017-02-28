Sports

Tyke Knights bring home the championship hardware

February 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

This weekend the NobleKing Tyke 4 team travelled to Thornbury for the 2017 Georgian Shores Tyke festival. With the 2017 season winding down, the Knights were hungry for a 1st place finish.
With an 8 a.m. start time against a sluggish Oro team, the Knights came out of the gates hot. With defenceman, Noah Feo, leading the charge with a 4-goal MVP performance and his lightening fast partner, Nikki “Crazy Legs” Serna, holding the back end, Oro didn’t have a response. Not to be outdone by Matteo Rojas, Joey Carcone & Daniel Ruggieri combining for 7 assists’ for a 9-3 win.
Game 2 was an arduous task, with Claire Ampleford proving, to a tenacious Barrie team, that this wasn’t going to be “a walk in the park” win. NobleKing was down 1-0 for the majority of the game until MVP Teo Contardi put the team on his back and potted 3 goals in the 3rd period with the help of Lucas Maggisano’s assist, for the game winner. The Nobleking Knights were just one win away from their first championship win.
In game 3, victory was the only thing this team had on its mind since their hard-fought 2nd place finish in the Innisfil tournament weeks prior.
“Dirty areas, that’s where we will be scoring from,” said offensive coach, Joel Corcone,  who affirmed the top line of Emilia DeMelis and Bianca Di Giovanni. Combined, the “ponytailed power forwards” were in on 5 out of the 6 goals scored. The combination of long time defence partners Sebastian Iacobelli and Milena Tomada seemed to be too taxing for a very strong Brock team.
Defensive coach, Rene Rojas reiterated: “Their keen sense of knowing where each other are is something that can’t be taught.”
That being said, when a persistent Brock team penetrated the rock solid Nobleking defence, MVP Luca Marchese had to be called upon late to seal the 6-1 victory and championship.
The NobleKing Knights would like to thank the Georgian Shores tournament director and staff for their endless efforts for organizing a great tournament.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Letters to the Editor

Open