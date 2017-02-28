Letters

Laskay Hall should remain

February 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

I understand that the King Township budget includes provision to move the Laskay Hall out of Laskay. I’m not happy and will be voting against the administration that does it. I understand the Laskay Hall committee was presented with several unpalatable options, and they tried to pick the least bad. I sympathize.
We moved to Laskay in late 1984 and did the best we could to preserve the small house (built in 1844) we bought. We did it by sort of wrapping a more convenient house around the out-of-sight part of it.
I care about heritage. But I also care about community. And having the Laskay Hall yanked out of Laskay has upset me. I was on the Hall committee during the renovation (1990).  It was a big deal.
I understand the Hall is said to being relocated for economic reasons. I don’t believe it. I believe it is being relocated to focus heritage buildings at just one developer-convenient location. It reduces impediments to future redevelopment.
I’m not against all redevelopment, but I am against yanking the Hall out of Laskay. Of course I’m not too pleased about the proposed Highway 413 dead-ending here either.
The Hall is our sense of community. Weston Road is so busy that none of us can manage to get together, except at our Hall-centered activities. There are no walkways for us to safely travel along and visit with our neighbours. Though the traffic speed is 50 km/hr, it is well understood that no one obeys that rule.

Sherry Draisey
Laskay

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Letters to the Editor

Open