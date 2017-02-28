Laskay Hall should remain

February 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
I understand that the King Township budget includes provision to move the Laskay Hall out of Laskay. I’m not happy and will be voting against the administration that does it. I understand the Laskay Hall committee was presented with several unpalatable options, and they tried to pick the least bad. I sympathize.
We moved to Laskay in late 1984 and did the best we could to preserve the small house (built in 1844) we bought. We did it by sort of wrapping a more convenient house around the out-of-sight part of it.
I care about heritage. But I also care about community. And having the Laskay Hall yanked out of Laskay has upset me. I was on the Hall committee during the renovation (1990). It was a big deal.
I understand the Hall is said to being relocated for economic reasons. I don’t believe it. I believe it is being relocated to focus heritage buildings at just one developer-convenient location. It reduces impediments to future redevelopment.
I’m not against all redevelopment, but I am against yanking the Hall out of Laskay. Of course I’m not too pleased about the proposed Highway 413 dead-ending here either.
The Hall is our sense of community. Weston Road is so busy that none of us can manage to get together, except at our Hall-centered activities. There are no walkways for us to safely travel along and visit with our neighbours. Though the traffic speed is 50 km/hr, it is well understood that no one obeys that rule.
Sherry Draisey
Laskay
