King Township to cement its partnership with ASK

February 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King Township and its lead cultural group – Arts Society King (ASK) – are working towards a concrete partnership.
Council recently endorsed staff’s recommendations to pursue a more formal agreement with ASK, to take the traditionally informal partnership to a higher level.
According to a staff report, ASK and King’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2013, for the shared use of King’s Heritage and Cultural Centre (formerly the Museum). This pact was designed to explore the viability of a partnership between the two.
After three years, the two decided to establish a formal agreement for the delivery of arts and culture special events, programs and services within the township.
As it stands, the new agreement proposes a one-year term as a trial, where ASK will provide a minimum of six special events, and Parks, Recreation & Culture provides arts programming. Both parties will share the net profits.
Staff note this partnership will help achieve goals and objectives and help foster even better relationships with local arts and culture organizations. It allows each partner to continue doing what they do best.
The staff report said this agreement could provide the Township with a framework or template to use with other community groups, all moving the Township forward in the right direction.
“It serves as a further example of the great things that can be accomplished through a municipal community partnership – a model that will become vitally important as the municipality continues to grow and the needs of the community expand and change,” the report stated.
The agreement will set out clear roles and responsibilities; revenue sharing criteria; in-kind support for ASK and financial support and provision of materials.
This collaboration between ASK and Parks, Recreation & Culture “is another step towards moving to a true cultural hub within the Township.
“It also enhances the capabilities of both groups through sharing resources and offers opportunities for new revenue, while exploring the alternative ways to offer services through creative partnerships.
“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity worth at the very least exploring on a short-term basis.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.