Headline News

King Township to cement its partnership with ASK

February 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
King Township and its lead cultural group – Arts Society King (ASK) – are working towards a concrete partnership.
Council recently endorsed staff’s recommendations to pursue a more formal agreement with ASK, to take the traditionally informal partnership to a higher level.
According to a staff report, ASK and King’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2013, for the shared use of King’s Heritage and Cultural Centre (formerly the Museum). This pact was designed to explore the viability of a partnership between the two.
After three years, the two decided to establish a formal agreement for the delivery of arts and culture special events, programs and services within the township.
As it stands, the new agreement proposes a one-year term as a trial, where ASK will provide a minimum of six special events, and Parks, Recreation & Culture provides arts programming. Both parties will share the net profits.
Staff note this partnership will help achieve goals and objectives and help foster even better relationships with local arts and culture organizations. It allows each partner to continue doing what they do best.
The staff report said this agreement could provide the Township with a framework or template to use with other community groups, all moving the Township forward in the right direction.
“It serves as a further example of the great things that can be accomplished through a municipal community partnership – a model that will become vitally important as the municipality continues to grow and the needs of the community expand and change,” the report stated.
The agreement will set out clear roles and responsibilities; revenue sharing criteria; in-kind support for ASK and financial support and provision of materials.
This collaboration between ASK and Parks, Recreation & Culture “is another step towards moving to a true cultural hub within the Township.
“It also enhances the capabilities of both groups through sharing resources and offers opportunities for new revenue, while exploring the alternative ways to offer services through creative partnerships.
“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity worth at the very least exploring on a short-term basis.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Life sentence for accused in 2014 death of Nobleton man

A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been sentenced after being found guilty of second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a 2014 shooting ...

King philanthropist in the limelight on Real Housewives of Toronto

Joan Kelley Walker is as real as it gets. The TV host, spokesperson, model and philanthropist has entered the proverbial lion’s den, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Moving the McGillivrays receives amazing response

The biggest residential home build of Scott McGillivray’s career has come with its own unique challenges. And those are revealed, for the whole world to see, weekly on TV. Moving the McGillivrays is a 10-part series on HGTV Canada that welcomes viewers into Scott McGillivray’s family life and home. It follows the McGillivrays’ real-life adventures as they build their dream home together in King Township.

Letters to the Editor

Open