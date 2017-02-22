Suspect arrested in shooting incident in King

February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Police have charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder, following a shooting on King Road last week.
York Regional Police report that on Thursday, Feb. 16, shortly before 8 a.m., they received a 9-1-1 call from a victim whose car had been shot at. The occupants of the vehicle, a man and two children, were not injured and advised the suspect fled on foot.
Police closed King Road from Highway 27 through to 7th Concession, while officers with the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit tracked the armed suspect south of King Road through a wooded area. A short time later, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
Charged is Thulani Moncrieffe, of no fixed address. Among the charges he faces are 3 counts of attempted murder; 3 counts of dischare firearm with intent; careless use of a firearm; possession of a restricted firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
“This quick arrest demonstrates how well our frontline officers work together with officers in our specialty units as a highly-trained and highly-effective team,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe. “I am proud of the work our dedicated officers do each and every day.”
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident who has not spoken with investigators is asked to come forward. As well, investigators are seeking anyone that may have captured video of this incident on dashcam or video footage from residential or commercial surveillance systems in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
