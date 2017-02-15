General News

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

February 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone.
Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.
The Township is basically getting the site for nothing, in exchange for the equivalent value in development charges. The Township will also receive $60,000 towards the future needs of the facility.
The 1.09-hectare  school site is located at 19855 Dufferin Street in Ansnorveldt, and boasts 55 metres of frontage. It closed its doors in 2015 and the school has since moved to a new building on Bathurst Street.
This parcel is ideal for the Township and for Ansnorveldt. It could be used to relocate the existing public library and also be used as community space.
While essentially free, the Township is on the hook for roughly $17,500 to offset a portion of the operating costs, from 2015 to today. The Township will ensure the necessary easements are put in place to facilitate parking and access of the neighbouring church.
The Township will address any required maintenance and operational needs right away. King staff, in consultation with the Library CEO, will start the process of evaluating future functionality and possible building scenarios. The community will also be asked to provide input into future uses and needs.
It’s anticipated the options for the site include using it as is, retrofitting the building or demolition.
King’s 2018 capital budget will include $300,000 in funding for the next phase of this project.
For now, King will have to absorb the cost of operating the building, pegged at between $25,000 and $30,000 annually, without consideration of any potential revenue sources.
“… the Township will continue to operate and maintain the park block as part of its existing level of service for the residents of Ansnorveldt.”
Mayor Steve Pellegrini was “delighted” at the conclusion of this deal, noting it’s a win-win for everyone.
“We now have a property in Ansnorveldt we can utilize,” he said, adding he looks forward to future uses of the site.
Councillor Avia Eek admitted this has been a long time in the works. She’s thrilled at the outcome, especially for her constituents in the hamlet. This is a “great opportunity for a community hub” and it provides public space “in the north.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Robotics team Tecking 6046 in full swing in King City

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team  Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Editor delivers aid

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

TaLii Towels is a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur Start Up Award

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

Food Bank praises community’s generosity

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m., the regular monthly distribution of food and cards by the King Township Food Bank will take place in Kettleby, Nobleton and King City.

King votes to support N6 waste contract

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

PIM reveals ‘opportunities’ for proposed King City development

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

The Iron Pup offers unique protection

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

King Township firefighters are ‘fully involved’

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

Podcast bridges the generation gap

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.

Letters to the Editor

Open