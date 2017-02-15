Acquisition of former Christian school site a big win

King Township’s acquisition of the Holland Marsh Christian School is a big win for everyone. Councillors voted to approve the move and accompanying staff report recently. The deal closed Feb. 10.

Students from King City Secondary School Robotics Team Tecking 6046 attended Kingbridge Centre for the 2017 FIRST Robotics Canada Kick-off “Steamworks” Jan. 7. This is ...

Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, spent a week in the Dominican Republic with a team of high school students, delivering aid to ...

Hard work often garners attention. King City’s Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels Inc., is proud to have been chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Mompreneur® Start Up award. The winner will be announced March 4.

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-11 a.m., the regular monthly distribution of food and cards by the King Township Food Bank will take place in Kettleby, Nobleton and King City.

Despite some claims of secrecy and a lack of available data, King councillors voted to support a joint, multi-million-dollar contract for waste services in York’s Northern 6. Councillors voted to support staff recommendations for the contract, after a lively debate and closed-session discussion.

A public information session on a proposed King City development resulted in some surprise suggestions from councillors and members of the public. The Mansions of King Inc., application calls for 318 residential units on the northeast corner of Jane and King, and was presented for discussion.

Pet owners would do anything for their beloved, four-legged family members. In rural areas, pets face a number of natural hazards and there has been an increase in attacks by predators, particularly coyotes. To ease her own peace of mind, and provide dogs with added protection, a King City area resident has come up with an innovative solution. The Iron Pup puncture-proof coat is the brainchild of Jasmine Montreuil.

Chief Jim Wall named two recipients from each station for the Distinguished Service Award, given to members who distinguish themselves by meritorious achievement and those ...

Maddy’s outgoing personality and zest will take her far in life. Not yet a teenager, she’s already entered the entertainment field, but she won’t let her new-found popularity go to her head.